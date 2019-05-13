Buhari mourns Ugbomah, veteran filmmaker

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry, particularly movie makers, in mourning the passage of veteran filmmaker, Chief Eddie Ugbomah, who died at 78.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President condoled with family, friends and associates of the ace actor, director and producer whose contribution to the development of Nigeria’s film industry remains indelible, starting out early with studies and training in London, before returning in the 70’s to promote drama and movies.

The President believed Ugbomah was not only a gifted story teller but a social commentator and activist, as the themes of his stage and tube presentations explored narratives that directly impacted on many lives and advocated better government policies and programmes.

He affirmed that the departed, who served as Chairman of Nigeria Film Corporation, understood film as a veritable tool for communication, and used it positively for national development.

He prayed that God will grant Ugbomah’s soul eternal rest and comfort his family.