Buhari mourns staunch supporter, Hindu

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness following the death of Hajiya Hindu Ja’afaru Danmalam who had been a staunch supporter of the President since the beginning of his political journey.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President in a message to the family of Danmalam, the Emir of Kano, and the government of Kano State, said he would miss Hajiya Hindu who had fiercely defended him and his government at every given opportunity, even when she came under fire from people senior to her in age and ranking in politics.

“We will remember her as one of our greatest supporters,” said the President.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the soul of the deceased.

The condolence message was delivered on the President’s behalf by a delegation from Kano and Jigawa States, led by Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu, a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.