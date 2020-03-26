Buhari mourns Senator Rose Oko

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to government and people of Cross River State, and the National Assembly over the passing of the Senator representing Cross River North, Rose Okoji Oko.

The President believes the senator’s historic service to the nation at the National Assembly, starting out at House of Representatives and, later, at the Senate, will always be remembered, affirming that her long stay at the legislature clearly testify to her popularity and acceptance, according to a statement by the media aide to the president, Garba Shehu.

As one of the women who championed development issues at the National Assembly, especially on girl-child education and health, President Buhari noted, with sadness, that her voice, intelligence and experience will be surely missed, and the promise of a brighter political career would not be realized, the statement said.

It added that President Buhari commiserated with family of the deceased, her friends and political associates, praying that the almighty God will continue to comfort them, while urging them to find strength and solace in her legacies of a life of service to God, country and humanity.