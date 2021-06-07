Buhari mourns Pastor TB Joshua

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family and members of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on the passing of their father and founder, Pastor Temitope Balogun, popularly known as TB Joshua.

The President noted that the renowned televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures, a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adssina said in Sunday.

President Buhari urged Pastor Joshua’s followers to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively, the statement added.

He also sympathized with the government and people of Ondo State and prayed that God Almighty will accept the soul of the departed pastor, Adssina said in the statement.