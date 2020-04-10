Buhari mourns Nigeria’s first female perm sec

Share This





















Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Emmanuel family on the passing of Nigeria’s first female permanent secretary, Francesca Emmanuel, at 86.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Graba Shehu on Thursday.

As a Federal civil servant who rose to the enviable height of permanent secretary until retirement in 1988, According to the statement, the President affirmed that Mrs. Emmanuel’s distinguished service to the nation showcased her as a true patriot, amazon and administrator par excellence.

President Buhari recognized her many efforts to modernise the civil service and for offering her services and wealth of experience as member of several boards and governing councils of government establishments, the statement noted.

It said the President believed that Mrs Emmanuel’s works will continue to be felt and honoured in the public service which she devotedly served as well as the arts, literary and fashion sectors where she excelled.

He prayed God Almighty to comfort family, friends and associates of the deceased and grant her soul eternal rest, the statement said.