Buhari mourns Galadima Modu Sheriff

Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari is saddened by the news of the death of Galadima Modu Sheriff, Galadima, Borno Emirate and the father of former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to Shehu, the President also extended heartfelt commiserations to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, the family of Sheriff, the Shehu of Borno, and the entire Borno Emirate Council on the passing of their illustrious son and community leader, fondly loved and respected by his people.

The President who described the death of his in-law and father in-law to Halima, his daughter, as a personal loss to him, prays Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, the statement noted.

The President appealed to family, friends and relatives who mourn the deceased in the midst of the present challenges facing the country to please maintain social distancing, keep safe and healthy, the statement said.

