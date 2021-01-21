Buhari mourns former sports minister, Ka’oje

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and Kebbi State people over the demise of Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

The President in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted that the ex-Minister would be missed for his selfless service.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Ka’oje family, the government and people of Kebbi State on the passing of Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

“President Buhari notes that as a former member of the House of Representatives, community leader and APC stalwart, Hon. Ka’oje believed deeply in rendering selfless service to the people and he will be greatly missed for his passionate disposition to others.

“The President prays for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine comfort for family, friends and associates.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...