Buhari mourns ex-Egyptian leader, Mubarak

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari had condoled with government and people of Egypt over the passing of former President, Hosni Mubarak, 91, yesterday

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President commiserated with family, friends and associates of the former military pilot, who ruled the country for more than 29 years, pursuing peace within the country, and with neighbouring countries, and leaving a legacy of stability and loyalty to the flag.

As a public servant, the President believed Mubarak’s sacrifices for his country, and the continent, will always be remembered.