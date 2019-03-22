Buhari mourns Etsu Patigi, District head, Kafur

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, government and people of Kwara State on the passing of the Etsu Patigi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman,mMallam Garba Shehu, the President commended the monarch’s commitment to the peace, stability and development of not only his domain, but also the entire state, urging that his worthy legacy be sustained.

President Buhari also commiserated with the family, the government and people of Katsina State on the transition of the District Head of Kafur, Alhaji Rabe Abubakar, Dan Galadiman Katsina.

He described the late traditional ruler as a deeply religious, peaceful and kind-hearted man who was committed to the welfare and progress of the people in his domain.

Buhari prayed that God Almighty would comfort the bereaved families, friends and associates of the departed royal fathers and grant peace to their souls.