Buhari mourns Coulibaly, Ivorian Prime Minister

By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly of Cote d’Ivoire and a candidate for October’s presidential election.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

In a message of condolence to President Alassane Ouattara and the government and people of Cote d ‘Ivoire, President Buhari said the Prime Minister, who breathed his last in the line of duty at a Cabinet meeting, left behind a void not only in his country but also in the West African subregion which had looked up to him as an emerging leader for the new times, the statement noted.

‘’His leadership, political and business acumen, working in support of President Ouattara, epitomize the success story of the economy and the return of peace and stability after the crises Cote d’Ivoire passed through.

‘’May God bless his soul and further unify the country and its people, ‘’ President Buhari was quoted to have said.

