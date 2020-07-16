Buhari mourns combat pilot

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep grief over the death of a yourhful Flying officer, Tolulope Arotile.

The officer reputed as the first first female combat officer reportedly died of injuries sustained from a road mishap.

The President in a condolence message signed by his Media Aide, Femi Adesina, said the short stay is the promising officer on earth had impacted nation, especially on peace and security.

He noted her bravery in the field to protect the nation from bandits and terrorists, saying that her memory would.be indelible.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari received with deep pain the passing of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, condoling with the family on loss of such a promising officer, whose short stay on earth impacted greatly on the nation, especially in peace and security.

“The President salutes Arotile’s bravery in the field to protect the country from onslaught of bandits and terrorists, assuring that her memory will be indelible, and her efforts remembered.

“President Buhari commiserates with the Nigerian Air Force, airmen, airwomen and all friends of the deceased, recalling her deft skills in manoeuvring combat helicopters, which he had physically witnessed with pride.

“The President sympathises with government and people of Kogi State on the loss.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family she left behind.”

