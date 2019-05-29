Buhari meets security chiefs ahead inauguration

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has been assured by the military and police chiefs of adequate and improved security situation in the country ahead of his inauguration for a second term in office today.

The reappraisal of the security situation, following an alarm raised by the police of attempt to disrupt the inauguration by unknown persons, came with a conclusion that better synergies among the security agencies produce better results.

The committee set up by the Federal Government to handle the inauguration ceremony at Eagle Square, Abuja, also made a presentation to the meeting.

Briefing State House correspondents after the security meeting at the Villa, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, said the President was happy with the results recorded thus far, especially since the last security meeting held two weeks ago.

He said “We met just about two weeks ago but the President had to call for this meeting given that tomorrow he will be sworn in. Basically the meeting was to do further reappraisal on the actions taken after the last meeting”.

Asked specifically how prepared the security chiefs were for today’s inauguration, Ibas said that “the committee that is inaugurated to handle that has briefed and I think they are prepared in all that. They have a sub-committee that is responsible for security as well”.

On the larger security challenges in the country, the Navy boss said that “the spate of insecurity, particularly armed banditry, kidnapping and robbery had been specifically on the increase in some parts of the country.

“The briefings were to the effect that we had better responses from the military and security agencies in those areas that we have earlier mentioned. This is particularly because of the improved synergy amongst the various agencies that are providing information and intelligence.

“Furthermore, we have also had members of the public voluntarily offer information to the areas of the security challenges.

“I think on the whole Mr. President was happy with the security situation, the efforts that the armed forces and the security agencies are carrying out to tackle the security challenges.”

Ibas also revealed that another area of concern in the security sector was the inflow of weapons into the nation through the porous borders, declaring that “it is only God perhaps, that can police such an expanse of border that we have”.

He explained that nonetheless, “this is an areas that Mr. President has directed that we do all that we can to ensure that we block the gaps and those security areas that we also need to address.

“Solution of course, is to identify other means and strategies of addressing the borders’ porous nature. The military’s responsibility is to defend the country but there are other agencies of government that are responsible for manning the various border openings.

“An option perhaps, is the surveillance in the air and other things are being considered.”

The meeting was attended by the outgoing Ministers of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; and Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau.

Other Service chiefs present included the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief If Staff, Abba Kyari were also in attendance.