Buhari inaugurates board of North East Development Commission

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Chairman and members of the North East Development commission.

President Buhari inaugurated the commission to be chaired by Major-General Paul Tarfa (Rtd), on Wednesday before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting commenced in Abuja.

Buhari charged the board members to be fair and equitable in discharging their mandates.

Recall that the President had in January this year sent the nominees names to the Senate for confirmation.

The Senate consequently in April confirmed General Tarfa as the chairman and Mohammed Alkali as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the commission alongside nine others as members of the board of the commission.

The members include Musa Yashi, ED Humanitarian Affairs; Mohammed Jawa, Executive Director, Admin and Finance; Omar Mohammed, Executive Director, Operations and David Kente, member representing North East zone.

Others are Asmau Mohammed, member representing North West zone;

Benjamin Adanyi, Member representing North Central zone; Olawale Oshun, member representing South West zone; T.E.O Ekechi, member representing South-East and Obasuke McDonald, member representing South-South zone.

Recall also that the Senate, in October 2016, passed the bill for the establishment of the North East Development Commission to coordinate the rebuilding of the insurgency-ravaged North East region of Nigeria.

The President assented to the bill in October 2017.