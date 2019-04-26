Buhari in UK on private visit

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has left for the United Kingdom on a private visit. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President left Maiduguri, Borno state where he had gone on state visit to commission some projects.

The short statement released earlier yesterday read: “Further to the official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government, the President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday.

He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.”