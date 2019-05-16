Published On: Thu, May 16th, 2019

Buhari honours S/Arabia invitation for Umrah, .leaves for Holy Land today

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.
According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President, accompanied by close personal aides, will embark on the journey today.
He is expected back in the country on Tuesday, 21st May.
Umrah is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah that can be made at any time of the year.

