Buhari hails Obaseki on reelection, urges grace, humility in victory

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commended the election process in Edo State which led to the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The President congratulated the winner, Governor Godwin Obaseki, and urged him to show grace and humility in victory, a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has said

Shehu quoted President Buhari in his reaction to the outcome of the election as announced by INEC, to have said:

“My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.”

The President, according to the stayement, added:

“I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

He commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly, the statement also noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...