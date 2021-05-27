Buhari hails Education Minister As He Clocks 67

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday joined family, friends and well-wishers to congratulate Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, and a close associate, as he marked his 67th birthday.

A statement by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said Buhari who described Malam Adamu as a “master of innovative ideas,” noted that from his decades-long association with him, some of the characteristics that mark Adamu Adamu out of the crowd are “his insightful ideas and motivational thoughts.”

The President was quoted to have said that he is pleased that the country’s education sector is moving ahead with energy, innovation and excellence due to the Minister’s strong will.

“Happy Birthday to our respectable Minister of Education, wishing you many more happy returns of the day!” said the President.