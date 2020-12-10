Buhari greets TY Danjuma on 83rd birthday

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended best wishes to General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (Rtd) on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

“On this important day, the President recounts General Danjuma’s record of service and dedication to the Nigerian Armed Forces as well as many other fields of endeavour in the country, thanking him for his lifetime devotion to humanitarian causes and kindness to the less privileged in the society.

“President Buhari prays almighty God to sustain the elder statesman with health and happiness in the years ahead,” a statement Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said.

