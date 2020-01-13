Buhari greets Senate President, Lawan, at 61

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and government felicitated with Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan on his 61st birthday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday the President joined the National Assembly and all members of All Progressives Congress in celebrating the milestone, which has been lined with many years of contributions to Nigeria’s development, with fruitful years of lawmaking, starting from House of Representatives in 1999.

Buhari extoled Lawan’s discipline, maturity and selflessness in always looking at the broader picture in decision making.

The President affirmed that Lawan’s maturity has translated into the many achievements of the ninth assembly within a short period, including a harmonious relationship with the executive, which recently, and historically, saw a return to the right budget cycle.

At 61, the President believed the Senate President’s rich experience as an administrator, educator and lawmaker will go a long way in shaping policies that will directly impact on the livelihood of Nigerians, while commending his responsive and inclusive leadership style.

He prayed that the almighty God will continue to guide Lawan to provide strong leadership, and grant him longer life and good health.