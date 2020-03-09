Buhari greets Osinbajo at 63

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as he celebrates his 63rd birthday anniversary.

In a telephone call Sunday afternoon to his deputy, the President commended Prof. Osinbajo’s loyalty and dedication to the administration, Presidency Spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said President Buhari noted that the intellectual capacity of the Vice-President has impacted positively on the overall accomplishments of Federal Government, most notably, in the economic and social intervention programmes.

It added that the President joined family members, friends and associates of Prof. Osinbajo in wishing him joyous birthday celebrations.

President Buhari, the statement noted, also prayed Almighty God to endow the Vice-President with greater wisdom and long life to continue to serve the nation and humanity.