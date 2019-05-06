Buhari greets Muslims on Ramadan

Share This





















President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to Nigerians in general and Muslims in particular as they commence the month-long Ramadan fast.

Mr Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said the president’s greetings followed the sighting of the lunar month of Ramadan.

Mr Buhari called for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

According to the president, Islam is a religion of peace that upholds the values of tolerance and mutual coexistence, without a place for hatred and violence.

He, therefore, urged Muslims to use the period to build a relationship of friendship and harmony with fellow citizens of other faiths.

The president prayed to Allah for the continued peace, progress, and the wellbeing of the country.(NAN)