Buhari greets IPI Secretary, Adedoyin at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Secretary of the International Press Institute (IPI), Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, on his 60th birthday, July 23, 2021, joining members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors, and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to celebrate with the senior journalist, whose antecedents, according to him, have continued to inspire many in the media profession.

President Buhari congratulated the former Commissioner of Information in Kwara State on the milestone, preceded by years of hard work and focus that have seen his steady rise in journalism, with contributions to the development of the country, particularly in youth and community development, a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said on Thursday.

“As the journalist turns 60, the President notes his interest in always projecting the strength of the country, and the continent, in representation on the Executive Board of the IPI, commending his sense of patriotism and commitment to nation building.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant Adedoyin, fondly called Oloriewe, longer life, good health and strength,” the statement added.