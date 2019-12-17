Buhari greets business leader, Abdulmutallab at 80

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, renowned businessman and banking leader, who turned 80.

Joining all friends, family members and associates to celebrate the landmark age, the President in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, congratulated the former Minister of Economic Development, 1975, and Minister of Cooperatives and Supplies, 1976, for his active role in the structuring and operations of Nigeria’s financial hub, highlighting his contributions to the banking sector as Managing Director/CEO of UBA, Chairman of First Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank International Plc.

Buhari saluted the former minister’s visionary leadership and penchant for always accepting the invitation to serve his fatherland with his wealth of experience and knowledge, with records of impactful contributions in sectors like construction, energy, oil, cement, textile and telecommunications.

As Mutallab turns an octogenarian, the President believed his resourceful management skills and entrepreneurial spirit will continue to inspire ongoing efforts to diversify and reinvigorate the economy.

The President Buhari prayed that almighty God will grant the businessman longer life, good health and strength to keep working for the good of the country and humanity.