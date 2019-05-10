Buhari gives fresh marching orders to service chiefs

Share This





















Wants improved security for Nigerians

As IGP rolls out new counter kidnapping strategies

By Lawrence Olaoye and Tobias Lengnan Dapam

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies in the country to redouble their efforts in making Nigerians secured.

He gave the directive at a meeting with the service chiefs behind closed doors at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

This is just as the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Adamu, has rolled out new counter-kidnapping operational strategies.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas said that the number of kidnappings across the country has dropped.

According to him he and his other colleagues at the meeting briefed the President on the proliferation of small arms and what the various agencies were doing to curtail the consequences of the development.

He said the President directed them to ensure that security agencies “do much more to ensure that Nigerians go to bed and wake up feeling healthy and confident that their security is guaranteed.”

On kidnappings that have been on the increase, the Navy chief recalled that during the last Security Council meeting, the Inspector-General of Police was directed to ensure and consequently various operations were set up.

He said, “’Puff Adder was one of the strategies. With the set up of that operation there has been a remarkable drop in the number of kidnappings. What normally would attract attention is when a key person in government perhaps is kidnapped.

“On the whole, the number of kidnappings has dropped and generally I think the security situation is improving.”

On the kidnapped District Head of Daura, the President’s home town, Ekwe-Ibas said that “serious efforts are being made, key suspects have been arrested and it is hoped that in a short while, those behind the heinous crime will be brought to book.”

The district head is also the father-in-law of the President’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC).

Other security chiefs at the meeting with Buhari were Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai and the Director of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar were represented.

Also present were the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of Security Service, Yusuf Bichi; Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu; the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulraman Danbazzau, and the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali.

The police in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesperson, Frank Mba said the strategy is in continuation with its efforts in tackling kidnapping and other crimes, and to speedily bring to an end the current internal security challenges being experienced in some parts of the country.

“The new strategies, which are purposeful and intelligence-driven are targeted at identifying, locating and dismantling kidnapping gangs across the nation and bringing the kidnappers and their collaborators to justice. It is designed to complement and strengthen the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ currently going on in several states of the federation.

“The operation will involve the deployment of undercover operatives, decoy operations and high-level tactical missions with active participation of operatives drawn from the conventional Police units, the Force Intelligence Unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS), the Special Anti-kidnapping Squads and the Police Tactical Units comprising the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and the Special Forces.”

Meanwhile, the statement revealed that Police operatives from ‘Operation Puff Adder’ have rescued unhurt 27 kidnap victims including five Chinese nationals. He explained that the Chinese citizens who were earlier kidnapped on 15th April, 2019 in Bobi, Niger state were safely and successfully rescued on 5th of May, 2019 from a forest in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, following painstaking investigative efforts, including both air and ground surveillance.

“Two of the kidnappers died from injuries sustained during exchange of gun fire with the Police in the course of the rescue mission; and 22 other kidnap victims were rescued in Zamfara state and other parts of the country. In addition, between January 2019 and the 1st week of May, 2019, a total of 270 suspected kidnappers were arrested, 275 suspected armed robbers were arrested and 105 assorted weapons plus a large cache of ammunition recovered.”

The IGP, while commending the general public for their understanding and supports so far, reassures the nation that the end to violent crimes and other sundry criminal activities is in sight.

He promised that the Force under his leadership will continue to work with other relevant stakeholders in the task of making Nigeria safer and better.