Buhari for London private visit after Economic Forum in S/Arabia

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday left the country on an official trip to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, at the sideline of the event, the President will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

On Wednesday, 30th October, 2019, the President will participate in the High Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday 2nd November, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November, 2019.