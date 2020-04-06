Buhari felicitates with state House Chief of Protocol, Kazaure at 60

Share This





















Egena Sunday Ode, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Abdullahi Kazaure on his 60th birthday, April 5, 2020, felicitating with him for meritorious service to the country as a Career Diplomat.

A statement by the Presidency Spokesman, Garba Shehu on Sunday said he President joined family, friends and all professional colleagues of the diplomat in celebrating the milestone, which has been heralded with many years of working in Nigerian foreign missions, which includes Namibia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey, Syria and Cote D’Ivoire, where he worked diligently to safeguard Nigerian citizens during the political crisis in 2010.

As Ambassador Kazaure turns 60, President Buhari believed his vast experience and wisdom in diplomacy will always remain relevant, especially as issues steadily take global dimensions, urging him to stay steadfast, dedicated and committed to nation building, the statement said.

The President prayed for longer life for the State Chief of Protocol, and more wisdom and strength to serve his father land, the statement added.