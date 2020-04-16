Buhari felicitates with PM Boris Johnson on discharge from hospital

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, following his discharge from hospital over Covid-19.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeaina.

Citing a congratulatory letter dated April 14, 2020 to Mr Johnson, Adesina quoted President Buhari to have said he received “with great relief the news of your discharge from hospital after being successfully treated for Covid-19.”

Expressing delight on behalf of his family and the government and people of Nigeria, at the Prime Minister’s recovery, the President was quoted to have said:

“We all join you in appreciating the wonderful staff at both the hospital and the NHS who worked round the clock to look after you and those afflicted by Covid-19.”

President Buhari also wished the Prime Minister “full recovery and good health in the coming days,” the statement added.