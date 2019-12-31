Buhari felicitates with Omoyajowo at 85

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has greeted the pioneer General Secretary of the Anglican Communion, Rev. Professor Joseph Akinyele Omoyajowo, as he turns 85 today.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President saluted the commitment, hard work and doggedness that saw Omoyajowo through many milestones in life, including being a trained teacher, a graduate of Religious Studies at the University of Ibadan, a lecturer in the same institution, and ultimately a Professor at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

Buhari commended the adept way Professor Omoyajowo combined academics with service in God’s vineyard, blending deep piety with teaching and research, and excelling in both.

As he turns 85, the President wished the retired cleric and university don good health, sound mind and continued strength, to be of further service to God and humanity.