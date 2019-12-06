Buhari felicitates with new Catholic Archbishop, Kaigama

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a personally signed goodwill message to Ignatius Kaigama, as he got formally installed yesterday as Catholic Archbishop of Abuja.

The President rejoiced with the Archbishop, and wished him well in his new spiritual assignment.

The letter read: “I rejoice with you on your appointment as the Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja by the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis.

“With your pedigree as a priest and administrator, I have no doubt that you will make an impressive success of your new office. Your background as immediate past President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, former Archbishop of Jos, former President of Episcopal Conference of West Africa Catholic Bishops, and former Chairman, Plateau State Inter-religious Committee for Peace, among others, will stand you in good stead in the new assignment.

“You have always promoted peace, inter-faith dialogue, and mutual understanding between religions. I wish you great success and higher strides as the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja.

“Accept my best wishes.”

Archbishop Kaigama succeeds Cardinal John Onaiyekan, who has since retired, after turning 75.