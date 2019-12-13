Buhari felicitates with Maryam Uwais at 60

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Mrs Maryam Wali Uwais, his Special Adviser on Social Investments, on the occasion of her 60th birthday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday y his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari described her as a hardworking and visionary lady who shares his view of a fair and equitable society in which the poor and the less privileged are not deprived of their due rights.

Mrs Uwais has been at the forefront of implementing the administration’s Social Investment Programmes, which has achieved significant milestones in creating entrepreneurs, successful agriculturists and tech leaders.

Buhari wished Mrs Uwais more years of service to humanity, good health and fulfillment.