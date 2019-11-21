Buhari felicitates with ex-President Jonathan at 62

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 62th birthday, joining the nation in praying for longer life, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President rejoiced with family, friends and political associates of the former president, lauding him for good counsels to leaders within and outside Nigeria since he left office, sharing his experience of serving at different levels of governance.

Buhari believed that the former President’s legacy of humility and patriotism will continue to resonate, inspiring generations to come on the sacrifices made for the stability of democracy and promotion of sustainable development.

The President wished the former President and his family more years of joyful celebrations.