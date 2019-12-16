Buhari felicitates with ex-Oyo gov, Ajimobi, at 70

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former Oyo State Governor, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, on his 70th birthday today joining his family, friends and associates in celebrating the milestone.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari congratulated the former governor for many years of outstanding achievements in both the private and public sectors, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in places he served, especially at the helm affairs in insurance and oil sector companies .

The President believed Ajimobi’s forthrightness, patriotism and passion in working for the good of the country and humanity will continue to stand him out as a resourceful manager, exemplary leader and patriot, while commending his contributions as a senator and governor.

As he turns 70, the President urged the former governor to remain steadfast in love and loyalty to Nigeria, and use his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience to contribute to development, especially by mentoring young leaders.