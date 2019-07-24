Buhari felicitates with ex-IGP, Okiro, at 70

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Inspector General of Police, Mike Mbama Okiro on his 70th birthday today wishing him good health, strength and more wisdom to continue in service of the nation.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined in celebrating the landmark age with family members, friends and associates of the former Inspector General of Police, who served meritoriously in operational and command positions since 1977, leaving behind a legacy of goodwill, discipline and innovativeness.

The President commended Okiro for always making himself available for national service when called upon, and documenting his experience in a book titled, “Policing Nigeria in a Democracy’’, which has been most useful in history, referencing and strategy, especially on the need for enhanced community policing.

As the former Inspector General, also known as Agunechemba I of Egbema, turns 70, the President believed his contributions to national development will remain remarkable, affirming that the regular trainings, focus on behavioural and attitudinal change, welfare of workers, community policing and service delivery left lasting impacts on the police.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Mr Okiro longer life and more grace for stewardship.