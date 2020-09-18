Buhari felicitate with Bamanga Tukur on 85th birthday

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with elder statesman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, on the occasion of his 85th birthday anniversary.

President Buhari joined members of Tukur’s family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and one-time governor of old Gongola State who has devoted a greater part of his extensive political life to supporting democracy in the country and continent, a statement by the Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu said.

“As an accomplished businessman, pan-Africanist and philanthropist, the President believes that Alhaji Tukur understands very clearly that one of the best human legacies is to invest in people and many Nigerians who came in contact with him in business and politics would continue to cherish that embodiment in his character.

“He commends Alhaji Tukur’s notable accomplishments in the public service as Ambassador-at-Large, Cabinet Minister and in the country’s maritime sector, where he played a central role and laid the foundation for several landmark projects.

P”resident Buhari prays almighty God to grant the octogenarian more years of good health and longevity to continue making contributions to the growth of the country,” the statement further read.

