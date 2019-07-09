Buhari explains huge funding required to revamp economy

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that no amount of money was too much to revamp the nation’s economy considering her growing population and infrastructure deficit.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said this on Sunday in Niamey, Niger Republic during a bilateral meeting in the margins of African Union (AU) Summit with Dr. Mansur Muhtar, Vice President of Islamic Development Bank

He said ‘‘We need all the support we can get on infrastructure because the oil will not last forever,’’

Buhari thanked the IDB for ongoing interventions in agriculture, trade and investment, rural development and food security in Nigeria, noting that the county will appreciate more support in other critical sectors.

Muhtar commended Nigeria for signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, saying it was good the country is now on board the trade deal.

While congratulating President Buhari on a successful outing at the AU Summit, the IDB Vice President pledged the Bank’s continued support to development efforts in the country

He said the President of the IDB would like to visit Nigeria to commission the Bank’s new office, adding that Nigeria is a regional hub for the Islamic Development Bank Group.