Buhari embarks on 3 weeks medical trip to London

By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari will today embark on a three-week trip to London for medical check up.

This was disclosed in a two paragraph statement Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja.

According to the statement, the President will return to the country in the second week of July.

The terse statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021.”