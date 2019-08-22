Buhari creates 5 new ministries, retains petroleum

Share This





















*Key ministers return to familiar grounds

*Fashola loses power, Amaechi Aviation

*President orders work on 2020 budget

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday announced the creation of five new ministries, raising the number from initial twenty-five to thirty.

This came as he assigned portfolios to forty-three ministers-designate while retaining the Petroleum Resources portfolio.

The President, who charged the new ministers to immediately consult with their permanent secretaries and bond with the heads of their various agencies, also charged them to immediately commence work on preparation of their 2020 budget proposals to enable the executive present the Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly on time.

Those new ministries created by the President are: Works and Housing (excised from Power); Police Affairs; Aviation (excised from Transport); Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

With the creation of the new ministries, Babatunde Fashola loses power while, Rotimi Ameachi loses Aviation while they retained their portfolios.

Other ministers who retained their portfolios include, Chris Ngige (Minister of Labour and Employment) , Hadi Sirika (Minister of Aviation), Geoffrey Onyeama (Minister of Foreign Affairs), Suleiman Adamu, (Minister of Water Resources), Mohammed Musa Bello (Minister of the Federal Capital Territory), Adamu Adamu (Minister of Education).

Others are Ogbonnaya Onu (Minister of Science and Technology), Zainab Ahmed (Minister of Finance), Abubakar Malami (Minister of Justice) and Lai Mohammed (Minister of Information and Culture).

The newly appointed ministers, their states and portfolios in alphabetical order are: Abia, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah; Minister of State Mines and Steel Development; Muhammadu Musa Bello, Minister of Federal Capital Territory; Akwa Ibom, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta; Anambra, Dr. Chris N. Ngige; Minister of Labour and Employment; Anambra, Sharon O. Ikeazor, Minister of State Environment

Bauchi, Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education; Bauchi, Amb. Mariam Y. Katagum; Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment; Bayelsa, Timipre Sylva, Minister of State Petroleum Resource; Benue, Sen. George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs; Borno, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, Minister of State Agriculture and Rural Development

Others are Cross River, Goddy Jedy – Agba, Minister of State Power; Delta, Festus Keyamo, SAN; Minister of State Niger Delta; Ebonyi, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology; Edo, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health; Edo, Clement IKanade Agba, Minister of State Budget and National Planning; Ekiti, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Enugu, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Gombe, Dr. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of Communications

Imo, Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State Education; Jigawa, Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu, Minister of Water Resources; Kaduna, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Kaduna, Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud, Minister of Environment and Kano, Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Kano, Maj. Gen. (RTD) Bashir Salihi Magashi, Minister of Defence; Katsina, Mr. President, Minister of Petroleum Resources; Katsina, Sen. Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation; Kebbi, Abubakar Malami, Attorney General and Minister of Justice; Kogi, Ramatu Tijjani, Minister of State Federal Capital Territory; Kwara, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture and Kwara’ Gbemisola Saraki, Minister of State Transportation.

Lagos, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), Minister of Works and Housing; Lagos, Sen. Adeleke O. Mamora, Minister of State Health; Nasarawa, Mohammed H. Abdullahi, Minister of State Science and Technology; Niger, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State Foreign Affairs; Ogun, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development; Ondo, Sen. Tayo D. Alasoadura, Minister of State Labour and Employment; Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior; Oyo, Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports and Plateau, Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs.

Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation; Sokoto,Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Police Affairs; Taraba, Eng. Saleh Mamman, Minister of Power; Yobe, Abubakar D. Aliyu’ Minister of State Works and Housing and Zamfara, Sa’adiya Umar Farouk Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

In his earlier remarks, the President told the ministers about the focus and objectives of his government as he said “As you are aware, the core objectives of this Administration are to improve security, achieve diversified, inclusive economic growth and fight corruption. I am convinced that we can build a buoyant economy that supports inclusive growth and creates broad-based prosperity for every Nigerian – one that will absorb the two million Nigerians entering the labour market each year, as well as reduce the backlog of over 20 million unemployed or underemployed Nigerians.”

He charged the ministers to work closely with their Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of Agencies under their purview. “This has become necessary considering the fact that, the task of moving the country to the Next Level requires dedication, focus, and collective efforts,” he said.

Buhari reiterated that they must follow the statutory protocols to get across to him as he said “I must emphasize the importance of communication and harmony within our government. You must work in harmony with your fellow Ministers. Communication – vertical and horizontal can only be ignored at a price. As I said yesterday, in terms of coordinating communication, kindly ensure that all submissions for my attention or meeting requests be channeled through the Chief of Staff. While all Federal Executive Council matters be coordinated through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in order to speed up the process of decision-making.”

He cautioned the ministers against propagation of personal or clannish interests.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his remarks disclosed that the ministers were expected to put in motion machineries for the collation of data in their respective ministries for the preparation of the 2020 budget.

He said “I want to give some few information with regards to what we expect the honourable ministers to do immediately after the presidential address. You are expected to familiarise yourselves with the permanent secretaries of various ministries and within this period, set out to work particularly on the budget, and taking cognizance of the fact that we have assured the National Assembly that we are sending the budget immediately they return from the recess.”