Buhari congratulates Igwe Chime at 80

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated His Royal Majesty Igwe Kingsley Chime on his 80th birthday, wishing him good health and strength as he continues to serve his community.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President joined family, friends and associates of the royal father to celebrate the milestone, heralded by many years of dedication to professional development as a lawyer, good works and commitment to promoting values of peace, neighbourliness and diligence.

The President affirmed that Igwe Kingsley’s contribution to national development will always be appreciated and remembered by posterity, especially in sensitizing and mobilising his domain for civic responsibilities.

As the royal father turns an octogenarian, the President believed his wealth of wisdom will always be useful to governments and institutions, for now and the future.

The President prayed that the almighty God will bless Igwe Kingsley with longer life to keep serving his community, the nation and humanity.