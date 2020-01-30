Buhari congratulates Gov. Obiano on knighthood

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on his recent honour as Knight Commander in the Order of St. Gregory the Great by Pope Francis.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President expressed the hope that the award, given to those who, by their service, have shown extraordinary love for Jesus Christ and His Church, will inspire Obiano to remain steadfast and absolutely dedicated to the well-being of the people.

As a public office holder who is also passionate about his faith, Buhari extended his best wishes to the governor as he assumes another responsibility of service to God and humanity.