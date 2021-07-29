Buhari congratulates Gov Akeredolu on Supreme Court judgment

By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in felicitating with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the Supreme Court judgement, which upheld his re-election in the October 10, 2020 polls.

The President urged the governor, and all elected leaders of the governing party, to always place the people first in their consideration of development programmes and projects, affirming that the popularity of the APC would continue to depend on performance and acceptance by the electorate, according to a statement by On Wednesday his Special Adviser, Femi Adesina

President Buhari, the statement said, extolled the Ondo State governor for assiduously working for the development of the state, with reforms that continue to attract the goodwill of investors, and insistence that education, health and security take priority.

The President noted that the Supreme Court Judgement, preceded by that of the Court of Appeal, further bolsters the strength and reach of the APC, and its bright chances of consolidation in coming elections, the statement said.

It added that the President called on the opposition to sheathe the sword, work for the development of Ondo State, and wishes the government and people a prosperous future.