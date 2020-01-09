Buhari congratulates First Bank MD, on intn’l award

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, First Bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, on his award of Distinguished Alumnus of the Year by Cranfield School of Management, United Kingdom.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President believed the award was a vote of confidence on Nigerian professionals, many of who rank among the very best in the world.

The fact that Cranfield School of Management was giving Adeduntan the award because he “exemplifies the values of the school,” and serves as “role model to students and potential students,” Buhari believed, was an endorsement that should make every Nigerian proud.

Adeduntan attended Cranfield School of Management in 2004 as British Chevening Scholar. He is a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Banking of Nigeria (CIBN) and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).