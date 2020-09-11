Buhari congratulates First Bank MD on Forbes award

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Dr Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan (FCA), Managing Director, First Bank Nigeria Limited, as he receives Forbes Best of Africa Award, September 11, 2020, in New York City, United States of America.

This was contained in a statement Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, the President noted that this is one attestation again that Nigeria has a surfeit of illustrious professionals in all spheres of endeavour, “who can hold their own in any part of the world.”

The Forbes Best of Africa Award is for business personalities with record of creating and building great global businesses that have made far-reaching contributions to the development of Africa.

President Buhari urges Dr Adeduntan to always hoist the flag of the country proudly, and tell the true Nigerian story to his colleagues and counterparts the world over, the statement noted.

