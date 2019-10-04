Buhari congratulates ex-Yobe gov, Abba at 70

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to the former governor of Yobe State, Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim, on his 70th birthday, commending him for living a life of service to humanity, and encouraging budding leaders in the state.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mallam Garba a Shehu, the President said: “As you mark your birthday in good health, surrounded by family members and friends, which is one of greatest and happiest moments in one’s life, I convey to you my good wishes and that of the entire people of this country.”

He noted that the former governor dedicated most of his life to public service, working for the state and nation for many years, and vociferously speaking for the underprivileged as a lawmaker and inspiring younger people to take up the mantle of leadership.

“I wish you many more years of service and commitment to the nation. Happy Birthday,’’ Buhari said.