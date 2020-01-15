Buhari congratulates Eleme paramount ruler at 50

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Paramount Ruler of Okori Eleme, His Highness, Egbere Emere Okori Eleme, on his 5oth birthday anniversary, January 15, 2020.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malla Garba Shehu, in a letter dated 30th December, 2019 to the Paramount Ruler in Rivers State, the President said:

“I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the forthcoming occasion.

“As your highness attains the golden age of 50, I rejoice with you and join the Royal Family, Okori Eleme Kingdom and the people of Rivers State to celebrate and thank God for a life of achievement, particularly in the service of your people and Community Development.

“While I pray for God’s protection and prosperity of the kingdom and people of Eleme under your leadership, I also wish Your Highness long life and continued good health.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday!’’