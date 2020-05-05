Buhari condoles with Nigerien leader over minister’s death

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has telephoned Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou to commiserate with him on the death of his Minister of Employment and Labour, Mohammed Ben Omar .

This was contained in a statement Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari, the statement said, also extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger Republic and the family of the deceased over the unfortunate loss.

The President, According to the statement, described the late cabinet Minister, who was former spokesperson for the Nigerien government under President Mamadou Tandja, and also served in parliament, as a highly endowed and dedicated politician who gave his best for the progress, prosperity and socio-economic development of his country.

He prayed God almighty to comfort the family of the late Minister and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, the statement noted.

