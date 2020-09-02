Buhari condoles with Lamido of Adamawa, over passing of Hajiya Khadijah

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the government and indigenes of Adamawa State in mourning the passing of Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, matriarch of the Musdafa royal family.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant the President on Media and Pubilicty, Garba Shehu.

The President, according to Shehu, had sent condolences to the Lamido of Adamawa, HRH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, the entire Emirate Council and the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who lost a mother-in-law, believing Hajiya Khajiya’s investment of love and kindness will always be remembered and appreciated.

As wife of the late Lamido, Dr Aliyu Mustapha, President Buhari notes, with sympathy, that Hajiya’s large-heartedness and accommodating spirit created a home for everyone, without discrimination, and her dedication to her husband left a legacy of loyalty and service, the statement noted.

It added that the President prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort her loved ones.

