Buhari condoles with Kano over death of Ibrahim El-Yakub

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Alhaji Ibrahim El-Yakub, a senior citizen in Kano State, saying he received the news of his passing with sympathy.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari particularly commiserated with Hon. Umar El-Yakub, his son, who is Senior Special Assistant to the President, National Assembly.

Shehu said the President joined the people and government of Kano State in mourning Alhaji El-Yakub, who was a former Federal Commissioner of Water Resources, urging all family members, friends and associates of the departed elder to find solace in his fear of God, which was deeply reflected in the love he shared, and selfless contributions to the state, and nation.

President Buhari, he daid, believed Alhaji El-Yakub’s wisdom and influence in Kano State would be sorely missed, especially the role he played in counselling governments, and ensuring that the weak and vulnerable participated in shaping the policies that affect their lives.

The President prayed that Allah will forgive the short comings of the departed, remember his sacrifices and grant him rest, the statement noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...