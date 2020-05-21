Buhari condoles with Gen Diya over death of wife

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya, over the passing of his wife, Chief Deborah Folashade Diya, praying that the almighty God will comfort the family.

A statement by the Presidency Spokesman, Femi Adesina said President Buhari joined family members, friends and associates of Chief Folashade Diya, particularly members of the United African Methodist (Evangelical) Church, in mourning the devout Christian, who dedicated her time on earth to serving God, and working for the good of others.It further said President Buhari affirmed that the wife of the former Chief of General Staff lived to encourage and inspire many on faith in God, demonstrating love, kindness and generosity through focus on helping the underprivileged, and counselling many.

The President prayed that the soul of the departed will find rest in God.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...