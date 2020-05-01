Buhari condoles with Dr. Sani Aliyu over father’s death

Share This





















…Mourns ex- Gov. Goni

By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, over the passing of his father, Alhaji Aliyu Daneji.

President Buhari, a statement said, joined the family in mourning Alhaji Daneji, who was the pioneer Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Kano State, and worked diligently to provide a formidable structure for governance in the state.

The statement signed by a Senior Presidential aide, Garba Shehu said Buhari believed Alhaji Daneji’s foresight and large-heartedness in investing his time and resources in education continues to bear fruits in the state and nation, praying that the almighty God will comfort Dr Aliyu and the entire family.

President Buhari also sent condolences to the people and government of Borno State over the passing of the first civilian Governor of the state, Alhaji Mohammed Goni, whose dedication and commitment to the development of the state remained a reference for many governments, According to the statement.

“As pioneer civilian governor, the President acknowledges the foundation for good governance laid by the Alhaji Goni in the state, and the strong democratic culture that keeps resonating.

“President Buhari prays that God, in His infinite mercy, will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family and political associates,” Shehu noted in the statement.

