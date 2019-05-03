Buhari condoles Christians over Bishop Obembe’s death

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Buhari has sent heartfelt condolence to the family, relations, friends, and to Christendom in general, on the passage of Bishop Lanre Obembe of El Shaddai Bible Church, with headquarters in Lagos.

Obembe, a former chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos branch, devoted many decades of his life to the service of God, and was an inspiration to many young people.

According to a statement made available to newsmen Thursday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President believed that his footprints would be indelible on the sands of time just as he urged all those who mourn the gifted preacher to be comforted by the fact that Obembe served God and man with great zeal, and such labour of love never go unrewarded.

“May his soul rest in peace and his good works be sustained by those he left behind,” the President prayed.